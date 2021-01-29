United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

United States Steel (NYSE:X) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Shares of X stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.76. 21,984,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,003,527. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30.

X has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

