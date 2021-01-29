$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post $1.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71 million. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $7.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $8.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.39 million, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $26.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Shares of Ardelyx stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.79. 887,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,001,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

