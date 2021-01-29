Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $341.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $341.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $353.60 million and the lowest is $336.40 million. Cable One posted sales of $318.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. Cable One’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total transaction of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total transaction of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,385. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,397,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 159,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,615,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 611.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,280,000 after acquiring an additional 102,782 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $49.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,000.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,125.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,926.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.