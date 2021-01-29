Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FOLGF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,565. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

