GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GTEC stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. GTEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
GTEC Company Profile
