GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Short Interest Update

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 92.4% from the December 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTEC stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 135,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. GTEC has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

