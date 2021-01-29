Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,291,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,232 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 8,926.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 579,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.