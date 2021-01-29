Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Denbury (NYSE:DEN) to Hold

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 497,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 4.01.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,311,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,767,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

