$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $6.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.42. 2,301,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

