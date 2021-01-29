Nyzo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $485,291.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00048563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00124795 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00261751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00064571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.50 or 0.00306882 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

