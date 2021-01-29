J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on JSAIY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $13.52. 14,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,257. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $14.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

