Gatechain Token (GT) One Day Volume Hits $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys."

Gatechain Token is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io. The Reddit community for Gatechain Token is https://reddit.com/ and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain