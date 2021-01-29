Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Trading Down 10.8%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 911,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,526,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Recon Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Recon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

