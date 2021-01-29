Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $960.40 million. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,944,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.39. 4,833,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.95. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.41 and a beta of 1.33.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.