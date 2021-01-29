The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Down 9.2%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s stock price was down 9.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.63 and last traded at $27.29. Approximately 753,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 529,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,255 shares in the company, valued at $943,114.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

