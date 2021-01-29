Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.77. 7,061,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,422,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a PE ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 31,252 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Titan Medical by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Titan Medical by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

