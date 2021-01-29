Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s stock price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.77. 7,061,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 6,422,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $227.68 million, a PE ratio of 249.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
