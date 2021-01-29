Liberbank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Liberbank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

LBBRF stock remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Liberbank has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Liberbank Company Profile

Liberbank, SA provides various banking products and services for households, SMEs, and self-employed customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers deposits and accounts; cards; mortgages and loans; investment and savings products; pension plans; annuities; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as Effibank and changed its name to Liberbank, SA in August 2011.

