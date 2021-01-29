Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of GATO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.21. 953,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,853. Gatos Silver has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gatos Silver stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

