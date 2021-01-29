International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $5.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.41 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $20.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.50 billion to $21.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other International Paper news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 81.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 28.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 317,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 80.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $53.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

