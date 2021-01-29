First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,220. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

