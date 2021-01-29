WAX One Day Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $61.86 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,729,974,466 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,120,658 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

