FOAM (FOAM) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $54,817.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

