OpenDAO (OPEN) Trading 21.9% Higher Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. OpenDAO has a market cap of $3.56 million and $2.15 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002845 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.

OpenDAO is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

