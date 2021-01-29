Loki (LOKI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,478.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.39 or 0.03994860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00389037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.01173022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00497611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00405074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00248570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00021853 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

