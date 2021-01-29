Brokerages Expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report sales of $923.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $917.10 million to $931.90 million. TRI Pointe Group reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TRI Pointe Group.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPH. JMP Securities upped their target price on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,417 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,507. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.59.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

