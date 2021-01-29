$28.43 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $28.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.57 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 136,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,857. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.12.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.