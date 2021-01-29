$28.43 Million in Sales Expected for ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to announce $28.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.57 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $42.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full-year sales of $123.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.70 million to $125.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.88 million, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $123.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ION Geophysical.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.83 million.
Shares of NYSE IO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 136,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,857. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 4.12.
About ION Geophysical
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
Further Reading: volatile stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.