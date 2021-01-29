GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Stock Price Down 5.8%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 2,101,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,376,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $1,950,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,125,012 shares of company stock worth $297,056,224. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in GrafTech International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

