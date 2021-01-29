Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Trading Down 6.6%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 1,638,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 987,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 341,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $34,500,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

