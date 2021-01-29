Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Trading Down 6.6%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.61 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 1,638,837 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 987,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.00.
In related news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,407 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 341,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at about $34,500,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
