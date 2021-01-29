Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Trading Down 6.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 602,372 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 534,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.71, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $12.74.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

