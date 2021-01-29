Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Increases By 533.3%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HUMRF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,388. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

