PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Up 29.3% This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $8.50 million and $353,122.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00003605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00048681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00124020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00259210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00064265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.16 or 0.00308758 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,680,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOUGHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.