Brokerages Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) PT at $21.35

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

CHNG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 6,880,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,582,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

