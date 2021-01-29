First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Earnings Results

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. 229,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $77,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at $232,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

