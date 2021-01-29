Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 2,801,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,270. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.