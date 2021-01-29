Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Posts Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $41.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.11. 904,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.01. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

