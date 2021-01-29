StarDEX (XSTAR) Trading 0% Lower This Week

StarDEX (CURRENCY:XSTAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One StarDEX token can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. StarDEX has a total market capitalization of $227,669.76 and $985.00 worth of StarDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarDEX has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

About StarDEX

XSTAR is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2020. StarDEX’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,011 tokens. The official website for StarDEX is stardex.io . StarDEX’s official Twitter account is @StarCurve

StarDEX Token Trading

StarDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

