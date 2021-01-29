$278.20 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $278.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $278.00 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Interface posted sales of $339.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.63 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of TILE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $10.04. 371,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interface by 417.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Interface by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 528,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Interface by 138.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Interface by 24.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

