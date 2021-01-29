Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.79. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 13,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

