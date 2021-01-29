Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RNLSY stock remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. Renault has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Get Renault alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nord/LB cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.