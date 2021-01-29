Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%.

STRT stock traded up $9.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $211.34 million, a PE ratio of -201.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.