First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,156. The company has a market capitalization of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.