PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Issues Earnings Results

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PCB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. 98,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,758. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $77,603.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,893 shares of company stock worth $313,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

