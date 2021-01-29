New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $317.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will announce sales of $317.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $323.40 million and the lowest is $311.01 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $261.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NYCB. CSFB lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,840,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

