$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) will announce sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $6.50 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $15.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,294,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.95.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Energy (PBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.