MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. 140166 increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. New Street Research lowered NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $521.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

