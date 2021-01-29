Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Down 5.4%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 579,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 399,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 3,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $27,807.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,481.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares in the company, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

