Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.85 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.63. The stock had a trading volume of 98,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,484. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.82). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

