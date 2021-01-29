Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Drops By 96.4%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GFASY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 11,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,955. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61. Gafisa has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter.

Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties.

