Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Down 84.6% in January

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:FPRUY remained flat at $$27.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 631. Fraport has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00.

Get Fraport alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FPRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB downgraded Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.