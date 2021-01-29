Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Declines By 81.7%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,009. FIBRA Prologis has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

