Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 489.6% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of DNNGY stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $63.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,658. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

DNNGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ørsted A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

